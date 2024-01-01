Takao Renaissance Association

Kaohsiung

A nonprofit striving to protect Kaohsiung's history and culture has taken over this century-old Japanese house. You'll see a small display on the historic area called Hamaxing (哈瑪星; Hāmǎxīng), in the southern end of Gushan District where this house is located. There are also detailed brochures in various languages. The staff are happy to answer questions.

