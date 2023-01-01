A temple with a Taoist hall at the front and a Buddhist hall (青雲寺) at the back, both richly decorated with folk art. In fact Daitian Temple has the largest collection of works by master painter Pan Lishui (潘麗水) of any such structure in Taiwan, and this includes a massive landscape mural. The square in front of the temple is full of vendors selling traditional eats like flying-fish balls and Shantou noodles.

There's a small museum in the complex showing more of Pan Lishui's work. It's open Tuesday to Sunday from 9am to noon and 1.30pm to 5pm.