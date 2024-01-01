Cijin Island Lighthouse

Kaohsiung

LoginSave

The lighthouse, built in the 19th century by British engineers and restored in 1918 by the Japanese, offers killer views of the Port of Kaohsiung.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Museum 50

    Museum 50

    3.7 MILES

    A true hidden gem, this private museum has a small but exceptional collection of sculpture and antiques by mid-19th- to 20th-century Japanese artists who…

  • Smoke of joss sticks.

    Grand Mazu Temple

    26.59 MILES

    This lively temple once served as the palace of Ning Jin, the last king of the Ming dynasty. If you wish to confirm visually that a king's status is lower…

  • Tianliao Stone Temple

    Tianliao Stone Temple

    17.05 MILES

    Tianliao Stone Temple is a fantastical, Gaudi-esque interpretation of a Taoist temple by Southeast Asian migrant workers. The 500 men had been hired to…

  • Neiwei Flea Market

    Neiwei Flea Market

    3.27 MILES

    This sprawling flea market in Neiwei may possibly offer one of the most authentic and fabulous experiences of Taiwan. You'll find everything under the sun…

  • Taiwan, Kaohsiung, Cijin Island, the beach

    Cijin Island

    0.35 MILES

    This narrow island that acts as a buffer to the harbour and extends down the city coastline makes for a lovely day trip from the mainland. The main…

  • KAOHSIUNG TAIWAN - DECEMBER 13, 2016: Upside down house Pier 2 Art Center Pier 2 Art Center was originally an abandoned warehouse site converted to the art centre.; Shutterstock ID 590977709; Your name (First / Last): Megan Eaves; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Best in Travel - Kaohsiung destination page POI images

    Pier-2 Art Center

    1.14 MILES

    An attractive sprawl of old warehouses by the port is separated by tree-lined boulevards, and hosts shops, galleries and cafes. It's a wonderful place to…

  • Kaohsiung, Taiwan - February 2, 2014: Cijin Tianhou Temple. The Temple was Taiwan's first temple to Matsu and is also Kaohsiung's oldest temple; Shutterstock ID 479461489; Your name (First / Last): Megan / Eaves; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Destination image - North Asia

    Cijin Tianhou Temple

    0.24 MILES

    One of Kaohsiung's few temples that made the national protected relics list is also its oldest Mazu temple. Cijin Tianhou Temple was constructed in 1673…

  • Fu Wan Chocolate

    Fu Wan Chocolate

    17.51 MILES

    Cacao orchard, boutique, and hotel in one, Fu Wan makes fabulous, (mostly) tree-to-bar chocolate that's bagged multiple laurels at the International…

View more attractions

Nearby Kaohsiung attractions

1. Cihou Fort

0.03 MILES

A handsome modern fort with Qing dynasty foundations that used to guard the northern entrance to Kaohsiung Harbour. From the top of the barracks and the…

2. Cijin Tianhou Temple

0.24 MILES

One of Kaohsiung's few temples that made the national protected relics list is also its oldest Mazu temple. Cijin Tianhou Temple was constructed in 1673…

3. British Consulate Residence at Takou

0.27 MILES

Built in 1865, this handsome red-brick consulate residence sits 70m above the mouth of Kaohsiung Harbour, a perfect location for watching giant container…

4. Cijin Island

0.35 MILES

This narrow island that acts as a buffer to the harbour and extends down the city coastline makes for a lovely day trip from the mainland. The main…

5. Daitian Temple

0.63 MILES

A temple with a Taoist hall at the front and a Buddhist hall (青雲寺) at the back, both richly decorated with folk art. In fact Daitian Temple has the…

6. Takao Renaissance Association

0.69 MILES

A nonprofit striving to protect Kaohsiung's history and culture has taken over this century-old Japanese house. You'll see a small display on the historic…

7. Warehouse 2

0.78 MILES

Warehouse 2 is a pleasant glass-walled space with shops and restaurants at Pier-2 Art Center. It was built as an old sugar warehouse during the Japanese…

8. Shihzuwan Beach

0.8 MILES

Shihzuwan Beach is smaller than Cijin Beach, but it's a calmer swimming beach and is an excellent place for hanging out and watching the sunset.