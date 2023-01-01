Warehouse 2 is a pleasant glass-walled space with shops and restaurants at Pier-2 Art Center. It was built as an old sugar warehouse during the Japanese era. To maximise storage, the architects made sure there were very few pillars. It was damaged during bombings in WWII and rebuilt by the ROC government in 1962, although you can see some of the older features. The harbour is just outside and at dusk, it's all golden loveliness.

This is also where the pier for the new ferry route to Cijin Island is located.