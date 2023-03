Dàgōudǐng (literally 'Big Gutter Cover') Old Street is a shopping arcade from the 1950s. It's located between Wufu 4th Rd (五福四路) in the south and Dagong Rd (大公路) in the north, and cut off briefly by Xinyue St (新樂街) and Daren Rd (大仁路). Enter next to a lottery stall two shops from 3080s Local Style and step into history. You'll see an old noodle factory, wet market, button shop, sundries store, qipao (cheongsam) tailors and Dagouding Milkfish Noodles.