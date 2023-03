This lovely museum is housed in what was the city-government building during Japanese times. The building of the museum was one of the important historical sites of the 2-28 Incident and it's said that the first gunshot in Kaohsiung was fired here in March 1947. Tucked into neat rooms down the blonde-wood and marble hallways are photographic displays, a semipermanent 2-28 memorial, and exhibits that change quarterly.