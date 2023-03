Love River was once an open sewer and it has seen a remarkable transformation in recent years. The waters flow clean and the bankside promenades with their benches, shady trees and outdoor cafes are popular hang-outs for both locals and visitors.

You can cruise along the river on boat rides (25-minute rides are NT$150, and run from 3pm to 10pm on weekdays, and 9am to 10pm on Saturday and Sunday). There are two piers: Ren'ai Pier and Guobin Pier.