Not the place you want to be during an earthquake, this was the tallest building in Taiwan before Taipei 101. Its appearance was inspired by the Chinese character 高 (gāo), meaning 'tall' and the first character of Kaohsiung. Take the lift to the viewing deck on the 74th floor. The views are nice though not jaw-dropping.

From Exit 2 of the KMRT station, walk towards Xinguang Rd (新光路).