Kids may enjoy this zoo on the northern border of Shoushan Park in Gushan District. While we think that the large mammals such as camels and ostriches could be given more space to roam in, and primates should not be kept in solitude, the zoo does allow endangered species like the Formosan black bear to thrive. A highlight is the aviary where you can see birds at eye level.

The zoo is up the mountain from National Sun Yat-sen University. The Shoushan Zoo bus (No. 56) runs from Kaohsiung Train Station to the zoo via Yancheng MRT station, between 8.30am and 5.30pm every half-hour during weekdays (except Monday), and every 15 to 20 minutes on weekends. Bus 219 from Jia Chang MRT station stops in Gushan, but you'll need to walk up the hill along Wanshou Rd.