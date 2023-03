At Lotus Pond, about 180m to the north of the Dragon & Tiger Pagodas are the fun and gaudy Spring & Autumn Pavilions. The two octagonal towers in green and yellow are dedicated to Guandi, the God of War, and feature Guanyin riding a dragon that you can walk through like you do the dragon and tiger at the pagodas.

To get to the pond, take bus R51 or 301 from Zuoying MRT station (Exit 2).