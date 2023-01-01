Military Dependants' Village Museum

Four houses of a military dependants' village have been restored and turned into a quaint museum. Besides exhibits on the KMT retreat from China and the US presence in Taiwan, there are replicas of former living quarters, a bar frequented by US servicemen, a movie theatre and even a small gallery devoted to famous poets from Zuoying.

The name of the village was Mingde Village (明德新村; Míngdé Xīncūn) and some of the locals still call it that. It's dubbed 'generals' village' (將軍村, jiāngjūn cūn) because its inhabitants were the family members of navy generals.