Temple of Enlightenment

Kaohsiung

The largest temple in Lotus Pond area began as an ancestral hall for the followers of Koxinga. It was restored and considerably expanded in 1980. The two Chinese stone lions guarding its doors – each hugging a ball the size of their bodies – are quite formidable-looking.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Museum 50

    Museum 50

    3.24 MILES

    A true hidden gem, this private museum has a small but exceptional collection of sculpture and antiques by mid-19th- to 20th-century Japanese artists who…

  • Smoke of joss sticks.

    Grand Mazu Temple

    22.19 MILES

    This lively temple once served as the palace of Ning Jin, the last king of the Ming dynasty. If you wish to confirm visually that a king's status is lower…

  • Tianliao Stone Temple

    Tianliao Stone Temple

    11.85 MILES

    Tianliao Stone Temple is a fantastical, Gaudi-esque interpretation of a Taoist temple by Southeast Asian migrant workers. The 500 men had been hired to…

  • Neiwei Flea Market

    Neiwei Flea Market

    2.01 MILES

    This sprawling flea market in Neiwei may possibly offer one of the most authentic and fabulous experiences of Taiwan. You'll find everything under the sun…

  • Taiwan, Kaohsiung, Cijin Island, the beach

    Cijin Island

    5.36 MILES

    This narrow island that acts as a buffer to the harbour and extends down the city coastline makes for a lovely day trip from the mainland. The main…

  • KAOHSIUNG TAIWAN - DECEMBER 13, 2016: Upside down house Pier 2 Art Center Pier 2 Art Center was originally an abandoned warehouse site converted to the art centre.; Shutterstock ID 590977709; Your name (First / Last): Megan Eaves; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Best in Travel - Kaohsiung destination page POI images

    Pier-2 Art Center

    4.69 MILES

    An attractive sprawl of old warehouses by the port is separated by tree-lined boulevards, and hosts shops, galleries and cafes. It's a wonderful place to…

  • Kaohsiung, Taiwan - February 2, 2014: Cijin Tianhou Temple. The Temple was Taiwan's first temple to Matsu and is also Kaohsiung's oldest temple; Shutterstock ID 479461489; Your name (First / Last): Megan / Eaves; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Destination image - North Asia

    Cijin Tianhou Temple

    5.29 MILES

    One of Kaohsiung's few temples that made the national protected relics list is also its oldest Mazu temple. Cijin Tianhou Temple was constructed in 1673…

  • Fu Wan Chocolate

    Fu Wan Chocolate

    19.68 MILES

    Cacao orchard, boutique, and hotel in one, Fu Wan makes fabulous, (mostly) tree-to-bar chocolate that's bagged multiple laurels at the International…

Nearby Kaohsiung attractions

1. Xuantian Shang-di

0.24 MILES

This gigantic statue at Lotus Pond is of a powerful Taoist deity whose name means God Almighty of the Mysterious Heavens. He is also known as Xuan Wu (玄武;…

2. Lotus Pond

0.27 MILES

The scenic pond in the north of the city has been a popular destination since the Qing dynasty and is well known for the 20 or so temples dotting the…

3. Spring & Autumn Pavilions

0.32 MILES

At Lotus Pond, about 180m to the north of the Dragon & Tiger Pagodas are the fun and gaudy Spring & Autumn Pavilions. The two octagonal towers in green…

4. Confucius Temple

0.33 MILES

Taiwan's largest Confucius temple complex (167 sq m) is a stately 1970s replica of a Song-dynasty temple and the famous Qufu Confucius Temple in Shandong…

5. City God Temple

0.33 MILES

A contrast to the eccentric religious structures around Lotus Pond, this 18th century temple has intricately carved vaulted ceilings, and sculpted dragons…

6. Dragon & Tiger Pagodas

0.44 MILES

On the southern edge of Lotus Pond are the red-and-yellow seven-storey Dragon and Tiger Pagodas, built in full-blown '70s flamboyance. They're connected…

7. Story House of Naval Base Zuoying

0.57 MILES

In a compound next to Taiwan's largest naval base, this small museum pays tribute to Zuoying's strong military heritage. By means of relics, photos,…

8. Military Dependants' Village Museum

0.58 MILES

Four houses of a military dependants' village have been restored and turned into a quaint museum. Besides exhibits on the KMT retreat from China and the…