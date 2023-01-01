Former Japanese Navy Fongshan Radio Station

This mysterious national relic in Fengshan was a Japanese naval radio station that later became an interrogation facility under the Republic of China, then a disciplinary camp during the White Terror. The grassy complex full of mango trees has nine sites of interest, including a cross-shaped communication facility with steel vault doors and the original telegraph equipment, unnerving solitary-confinement blockhouses, a fort with blast-resistant windows, and a cavernous interior that used to house cages for disobedient servicemen.

Just outside the gates of the complex is a huge and colourful market selling all kinds of fresh and cooked produce.