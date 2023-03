This no-frills cacao farm and ice-cream maker has a shop, cafe and orchard where you can sample ice cream made from the sweet pulp of the cacao fruit, or hot chocolate made with 100% local beans, and buy sweets to take home. It offers 40-minute guided tours of its well-equipped factory in English. Book one to two weeks prior to your arrival by phone or Facebook message. Cocosun is a five-minute cab ride from Chaozhou Train Station in Pingtung.