Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus

If you manage to enter this Rukai Catholic church (c 1959) – it sometimes closes when there's no mass – you'll see some unusual religious art. Rukai artisans were involved in its decoration and pews are replaced by carved wooden chairs in the form of Rukai warriors sporting head-dresses, vests and netbags. And they all look to the right so their sharp noses won't stab the backs of the faithful! Many statues of the saints also wear head-dresses.