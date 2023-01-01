The area known as the Gaotai is a hill which rises fairly abruptly above Luye, surveying the surrounding green mountain ridges in all directions. For most of the year, a 15-minute visit is ample to enjoy the panoramas and shop for locally grown tea and dried pineapple in the souvenir stores. But in July and early August, if the weather is fine, don't miss coming to see the numerous hot-air balloons which gather here for what's dubbed the International Balloon Festival.

Outside balloon season, the best viewpoint is at the southern end of the plateau where two steep triangles of astroturf are the launch points for tandem paragliding experiences (NT$2500 for 20 minutes). There are also a few amusements for children and a large gift shop. Behind that, a grassy field stretches back around 500m. At the northern edge a short, steep bank is used for 'grass skiing' (10-second sledge ride NT$100).