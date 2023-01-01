National Museum of Prehistory

This hi-tech and engaging if occasionally disorientating museum charts Taiwan’s geological birth and human prehistory as well as introducing the island's indigenous Austronesian peoples.

There's a cafe serving indigenous food (closed Tuesdays) and the vast building is set in attractively manicured parkland. It's 8km west of central Taitung. The only sensible bus services leave Taitung bus station (NT$25, 20 minutes) at 11.30am and 3.50pm, plus 8.30am on public holidays, returning at 4.31pm and 5.11pm