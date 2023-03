Set on a big courtyard of ornate gateways lit with massed clusters of lanterns, this is Taitung's largest temple. It's a beautifully proportioned, intensely colourful landmark, dedicated to Mazu, the goddess of the sea.

In the evening, you might see groups of people practicing swordplay in the main courtyard. It's around 1.1km northeast of the bus station. Continue northwest up Rende St and turn left then right to find an area with a scattering of surviving Japanese-style houses.