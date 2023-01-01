The seafront rocks within this coastal park are geological curiosities, many forming cuesta structures: angled geological sandwiches with alternating soft and hard layers where differential erosion creates a range of picturesque shapes, often evoking culinary names, notably mushrooms and tofu.

The park has several view-platforms, an area of attractive banyan trees and a very professional visitor centre that explains formation processes, with videos in both Chinese and English. Xiaoyeliu is 6km northeast of central Taitung, directly beyond Fugang Harbour from where you can walk in ten minutes assuming the short cut pedestrian gate is open. The park also contains an upmarket camping site whose raised wooden tent platforms face the sea between the trees. Parking is free for campers.