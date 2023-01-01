The best-known icon of the whole east coast is the eight-humped pedestrian bridge that leads from a windswept headland to this craggy little offshore island. Ringed by wave-pummelled rocks and grey beaches, the scene is especially photogenic at sunrise or sunset, but expect plenty of company from tour-bus crowds.

There's a visitor centre, several souvenir outlets and many a snack shop beside the large car park. From there, it's around a five-minute walk between pandanus thickets to the main selfie points and the start of the bridge. Crossing the bridge involves plenty of up-down-up stairways and you'd need over an hour if you want to fully explore the island, a nature reserve covered with thick foliage. It takes its name from the trio of abrupt, Tolkienesque stone formations that rise in its centre.