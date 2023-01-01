Amis Folk Centre

On a convex grassy hillside amid trees both young and wizened, a series of contemporary outdoor sculptures add to wide sweeps of sea view. Down a stairway from the car park, beyond a large stone-stepped amphitheatre is a 'hamlet' of half a dozen reconstructed bamboo-and-thatch buildings giving a sense of Amis traditional living conditions.

Free song-and-dance shows are held at 11am and 2pm, except Wednesdays. There's an excellent cafe tucked underneath the visitor centre at the park's northern edge.