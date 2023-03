Is the anti-gravity stream-flow an optical illusion or a hydrological oddity? Decide for yourself while strolling this attractively landscaped park 1km south of central Dulan.

It's well worth a five-minute stop if you're driving by, though on holiday weekends it can get pretty packed with tour groups shopping for tribal trinkets at the gift shop.

If alighting from the Tourist Shuttle bus, walk 100m south from the stop then 50m west.