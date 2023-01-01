Beinan Site Park

If you've got an hour to wait for a train, a fine way to spend it is strolling through this landscaped park. It features a significant Neolithic site, but is more visually interesting for the reconstructed straw and bamboo prehistoric houses designed on the evidence of the archaeological findings.

An exhibition centre gives more context. From the train station, it's only 400m away: exit past the taxi rank then turn right and walk under the rail-bridge. At the T-junction, climb the steps and turn left to find the dig site. Walk through or around that to find the main park sections.