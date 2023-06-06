Taitung

Sunrise of Orchid Island

The relaxed coastal city of Taitung (台東 or 臺東; Táidōng) is a highly likeable transportation hub from which travelers access Green Island, Lanyu and Taiwan's southern east coast.

Must-see attractions

  • Taimali

    If you've got your own wheels, Taimali offers a pleasantly low-key alternative to Taitung as a travel base with long beaches, flower-patched mountains,…

  • Liji Badlands

    In stark contrast to the orchards and lush subtropical forest all around, this small 'geopark' is an area where gulleys and cliff sides of loose,…

  • Seashore Park

    A pleasant place to smell the sea air, this park's signature feature is known immodestly as the Taitung International Landmark (台東國際地標; Táidōng Guójì…

  • Xiaoyeliu

    The seafront rocks within this coastal park are geological curiosities, many forming cuesta structures: angled geological sandwiches with alternating soft…

  • Taitung Railway Art Village

    A spur line once brought trains to the centre of Taitung. That line was decommissioned in 2001 and has since been turned into an excellent cycle path. The…

  • Beinan Site Park

    If you've got an hour to wait for a train, a fine way to spend it is strolling through this landscaped park. It features a significant Neolithic site, but…

  • National Museum of Prehistory

    This hi-tech and engaging if occasionally disorientating museum charts Taiwan’s geological birth and human prehistory as well as introducing the island's…

  • Tianhou Temple

    Set on a big courtyard of ornate gateways lit with massed clusters of lanterns, this is Taitung's largest temple. It's a beautifully proportioned,…

