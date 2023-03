Backing a pretty landscaped garden right beside Hwy 11 are a series of rocky cliffs cut into which are at least 30 natural caves and crevices. Within, archaeologists have found signs of human habitation from around 30,000 years ago: the oldest yet known in Taiwan. Learn more in the small visitors centre then climb stairs to the main caves, which are on two different levels.

Cave 2 doubles as a Buddhist shrine and was home to an octogenarian hermit until 2017. Don't feed the monkeys.