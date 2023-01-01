Niushan Huting

This eccentric if unpolished beachfront complex attracts visitors with its comically naive collection of driftwood art formed into gruesome faces beneath a little avenue of broadleaf trees. You can recoup the NT$50 entry fee against drinks or surprisingly impressive meal sets that include Amis salt pork or decent vegetarian options.

The steep 1.5km access lane from Hwy 11 (Km26.6) is marked by a rough wooden gateway with a cow head signed 'The Forgotten Hometown'. It's possible to stay overnight whether camping (simple plots per person NT$150) or sleeping in driftwood cabins (d with shared shower from NT$1980/1200 weekend/weekday) but dine early: the restaurant's last order is at 5.30pm.