Temple to the Lords of the Three Mountains

This temple may look quite ordinary, but it is the hub of Hakka religious life in Hualien. When the Hakkas migrated to Taiwan in the Qing dynasty, they initially set foot in the central and southern plains. But finding all fertile land already taken, they took to the mountains where, in the dense and humid woods, they came under constant threat from indigenous tribes and the elements. So, naturally, they sought protection from those with the right expertise.

There are about 160 temples dedicated to the mountain lords in Taiwan. And every year, on the birthday of the three lords, which usually falls in the second month of the lunar new year, there are celebrations and displays of Hakka culture at this and the other temples.

The three mountains refer to Dushan, Mingshan and Jinshan, near Guangzhou in China.