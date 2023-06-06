Hualien

Overview

Hualien (花蓮; Huālián), together with its suburban twin Ji'an, forms the east coast's largest population center. With a vast range of great dining, bargain-value lodging and transport possibilities, it's commonly used as a base for visiting the upper east coast, including Taroko Gorge.

  • Jing Si Hall

    Jing Si Hall

    Hualien

    Built in 2000, this gigantic temple-cum-performance venue has a simple yet striking, white-and-grey exterior. At its tallest point, the building is…

  • Qixingtan

    Qixingtan

    Hualien

    Qixingtan (Chihsingtan) is a former fishing hamlet whose few remaining, old, tin-roofed shacks are outnumbered by a gaggle of small but fanciful hotels…

  • Martyr's Shrine

    Martyr's Shrine

    Hualien

    Designed like an antique Chinese palace, this colourfully gabled 1980s complex is set amid lush foliage on a small rise overlooking Hualien's single most…

  • Pine Garden

    Pine Garden

    Hualien

    Set in a graceful garden that's all a-twitter with birdsong, this 1940s concrete building was used by the Japanese military to wine and pleasure their…

  • Gangtiangong

    Gangtiangong

    Hualien

    Climb through a dragon's mouth into one of two spiral staircases that front this gigantic Matsu temple – the biggest in Hualien. There is particularly…

  • Hualien Railway Culture Park

    Hualien Railway Culture Park

    Hualien

    Worth a five-minute look, this area's main sight is a 1932 wooden courtyard building containing a fairly basic history of the East Coast Railway since…

  • Fogstand

    Fogstand

    Hualien

    An ambitious little gallery that showcases edgy and experimental works by Taiwanese, Asian and Western artists. Fogstand also has an artists-as-resident…

