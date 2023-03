Set in a graceful garden that's all a-twitter with birdsong, this 1940s concrete building was used by the Japanese military to wine and pleasure their kamikaze pilots the night before their suicide missions. Such history is more interesting than the relatively limited gallery inside, but even if you don't go in, the attractive site is worth cycling past.

If you do, an audioguide (NT$100) is available in English and Japanese to help add context, and the cafe section has appealing garden seating.