An attractively set 'cultural village' and tour bus magnet, Lintianshan was founded in 1918 as a Japanese-era logging village. At its 1960 peak, it housed over 2000 workers in well over 100 wooden buildings. Many of these have been preserved, even though the industry stopped in 1988 and the village became something of a ghost town. A couple of exhibition halls highlight logging, firefighting and woodcarving; there's a Japanese-style coffee shop and preserved section of logging railway infrastructure.

The village is around 2.5km east of Wanrong (萬榮) via Hwy 16. Although Wanrong has a train station, public transport access is easier from either Guangfu or Fenglin stations between which Lintianshan is a stop on the Tourist Shuttle bus (NT$27, eight to 15 minutes, seven daily).