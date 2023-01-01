Fengbin Skywalk

This short but memorable seascape experience includes a cliff-ledge walk where a 40m section is along a glass-floored protruding shelf above the Pacific. The glass is now misting so you don't really see beneath your feet, but the gentle exhilaration of the walk is well worth the entry fee and warrants a 20-minute stop if you're driving by.

Return to your car or bike through a former road tunnel that now houses a coffee shop, snack-cafe and two unexpectedly upmarket souvenir shops. Access is from the slip road right beside the south end of the Xinfeng Tunnel (新豐隧道): look for 'Qinbuzhizi Maritime Ancient Road' signs.