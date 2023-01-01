Patarongen Rice Terraces

The indigenous Kavalan people migrated to Patarongen (新社; Xīnshè) from Yilan, settling on a nearly flat headland which they converted into terraced rice fields overlooking the ocean. Adding to the beauty of the scene is a curious group of bamboo creations by local artists, including a huddle of huts and straw figures.

If you have a strong interest in the forms, it's possible to visit the artists' workshop at Xinzhuang (Km 44.6, Hwy 11), but that's not set up for tourists and casual visitors are discouraged.