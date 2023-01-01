Martyr's Shrine

Designed like an antique Chinese palace, this colourfully gabled 1980s complex is set amid lush foliage on a small rise overlooking Hualien's single most attractive scene.

It honours Kuomintang soldiers who died during the Chinese Civil War, but before WWII the site had been home to the 1915 Japanese-style Karenko Shrine (花蓮港神社; Huālián Gǎng Shénshè).

The access stairway climbs up through a paifeng (ornamental gateway) where Linsen Rd reaches a T-junction at its northeastern end after crossing the river.