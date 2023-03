A resplendent monument impossible to miss, Donglong is the centre of Wang Yeh worship in these parts. The original temple was built over a hundred years ago in the Qing dynasty. The imposing four-storey archway you see today is covered with gold foil and gleams even at night. During the triennial Burning of the Wang Yeh Boat festival, it is in the courtyard here that the ceremonial vessel is kept and that many of the rituals take place.