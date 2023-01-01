Located on a hillside 1.6km from the pier, the immense Sanlong Temple, aka 'Wang Yeh Temple', is Little Liuchiu's religious heart. The island's Wang Yeh boat is built in a dedicated shed (廟王船閣; Miàowáng Chuán Gé) on the temple's left for the boat-burning festival, held every three years. The spacious courtyard is where crowds gather to partake in the peace praying ritual. On non-festival days the temple is quiet, with two illuminated miniature boats blinking in its side halls.

Little Liuchiu's Wang Yeh boat takes 10 craftsmen and one and a half months to make. It is smaller than the vessel of the main boat burning event at Donggang.