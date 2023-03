One of Taiwan's most iconic landmarks, Vase Rock, close to the pier, is a 9m-tall block of coral-limestone with a large head and a tapering body. It's called Vase Rock because vegetation covers its top, but it also looks like a windblown mushroom. The shallows leading to Vase Rock teem with tiny marine life that children can spend hours observing.

Entrance fee is covered by the NT$120 for all the sights. Tickets sold near entrances to sights, at hostels and the pier.