This old second-run theatre (1950) is worth a look for the movie posters created by Master Yan Jhen-fa, the last such painter in Taiwan. You can see Hollywood's superheroes in their 2D glory above the entrance. Master Yan's workshop is just across the road and he is often spotted working on the footpath. The half-blind artist (b 1962) was invited by Gucci to paint a wall for the luxury brand in Taipei.

Chuan Mei Theatre was mentioned by award-winning Taiwanese director Ang Lee (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon; Brokeback Mountain) as the place that nurtured his interest in filmmaking as a young man.