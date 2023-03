Created by Japanese architect and Pritzker Prize–winner Ban Shigeru, Building 2 of the Tainan Art Museum has a dozen galleries spread over five floors. The white, eye-catching structure atop flights of steps, has a pentagon-shaped roof and stacked spaces offering different touring routes. It hosts shows by Taiwanese and overseas artists, with an emphasis on southern Taiwanese masters. At the time of research, the exhibition 'Taiwan Panegyric' was on.