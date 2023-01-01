Official God of War Temple

This is the oldest and most impressive temple in Taiwan dedicated to Guandi (Guan Gong), a Han-dynasty general deified as the God of War. He is the patron of warriors and those who live by a code of honour. Unlike most temple plaques, which remind believers to pay tribute to the gods, the very famous one here – '大丈夫' – means an 'upright and honourable man' and describes the essence of the deity enshrined.

The temple's overall structure was established in 1690, although much splendid artwork and many historically valuable objects have been added over the years. The long, deep-rose-coloured walls of this temple have always been one of its highlights. Other interesting features include the beggar seats around the doorframe that the poor used to beg alms from every visitor, and the high threshold at the entrance (originally designed to keep women out!).