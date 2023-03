Tainan families have been coming here for generations on the 1st and 15th of every lunar month to pray to the supreme Taoist entity, the Jade Emperor. The temple has no statue of the god as the supreme deity is supposed to be shapeless and formless like the sky. There's a famous Yī (One) inscription over the altar. This single-stroke character embodies both the beginning and the end, signifying that all the world's truths are here and nothing goes unseen by heaven.