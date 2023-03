A quiet temple hidden in an alleyway off Zhongshan Rd that worships Princess Seven Stars or Chiniangma (七娘媽), the protector of children, comes alive on the seventh day of the seventh lunar month, for the ‘coming of age’ ritual (七夕節十六歲成年). It was founded at a time when child labour was rampant in the dockyards around here and turning 16 meant being eligible for full adult wages.