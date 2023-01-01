National Museum of Taiwan Literature

This serious and excellent museum details the development of Taiwanese literature from the time of the pre-Han indigenous peoples to the modern era. Textual explanations are supplemented by original manuscripts, readings, video footage and literary relics. There's a large hall showcasing 'mother-tongue literary works', which includes works in Hakka, Taiwanese and indigenous dialects. The museum is housed in a gorgeous piece of Japanese-colonial architecture that was once the Tainan District Hall, which goes to show the importance the Taiwanese give their literature.

There are free audio tours for visitors in English. Enquire at the service counter. The museum is a 1.3km walk along Zhongshan Rd from Tainan Train Station.