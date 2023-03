Hidden inside a market named after itself, Shuixian Temple (literally 'Water Fairy Temple') is a far cry from the days when it was not only a place of worship, but the guild hall and control room of the Five Canals area. Enshrined here is Yu the Great (大禹), a king who succeeded in stalling a flood, and four other deified figures associated with the water. Traders, seafarers and fisherfolk believe that praying to them offers protection in the water.