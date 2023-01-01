Wind God Temple

Nature-worship temples are hard to come by, which makes this one dedicated to the God of Wind unique. The small structure was originally part of an official reception area for newly arrived Qing court officials to Tainan, the only remnant of which is this temple and the Official Reception Stone Arch (接官亭石坊) in the courtyard. The court officials would – sensibly – pay their respects at the temple before reporting for duty. Favourable winds are useful whether you're on a ship or the corporate ladder.

Contemporary dance troupes sometimes perform in the courtyard.