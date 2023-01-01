King of Medicine Temple

A foreboding temple dedicated to the King of Medicine (sometimes erroneously translated as 'Drug Lord'), the first of its kind in Taiwan. It faces the east, towards the Water Fairy Temple in a feng-shui arrangement that is beneficial for the Five Canals area. In 2015 politician James Soong Chu-yu paid his respects there during an outbreak of dengue fever which later subsided – prayers answered, apparently. The temple has ornate carvings on every inch of its facade.