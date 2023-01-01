Ciji Temple Museum

In focus here is Koji pottery that is used to embellish roof ridges and walls by sculptor Ye Wang (1826–87). The first such artist to be born in Taiwan (in Chiayi), Ye took inspiration from history, classical novels and folktales, and this is the largest collection of his works in Taiwan. You'll also see the intricate glass and ceramic appliqué works of southern Chinese master He Jin-long (1878–1945), as well as temple plaques and doors, and ancient garments.

The museum is part of Xuejia Ciji Temple.