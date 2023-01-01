Liu Chi-hsiang Former Residence

The former residence of renowned Taiwanese painter Liu Chi-hsiang (1910–98) has been restored and turned into a museum on his life and works. Liu was educated in France and Japan, and traces of Fauvism and Impressionism are evident in his masterful portraits of southern Taiwan. The 100-year-old house, in a western-influenced Japanese style with thatched roof and arches, is handsome, leaving no doubt that the Lius were a powerful and affluent family in these parts.

The house is a 1.3km walk from Liuying Train Station.