Xuejia Ciji Temple

The magnificent Ciji Temple in the town centre of Xuejia worships the God of Doctors (保生大帝; Bosheng Dadi), a deified medical practitioner from Fujian who was well versed in acupuncture and herbal remedies. The temple was originally raised in 1701 and subsequent restorations resulted in the addition of exquisite artwork by Taiwanese and Chinese masters. You can see wonderful examples of Koji pottery, ceramic appliqué and wild cursive script both inside and at the Ciji Temple Museum.

