The brief but charming Jingliao Old Street has an old clock shop, wooden houses, vintage hair salons and a handsome pharmacy, all built in a rural style between the 1900s and the 1950s. Many close before 6pm and some only open on weekends, so it's best to go on Saturday or Sunday.

The street is also known as Wumile St. Wúmǐlè (無米樂; 'Let It Be') is a documentary about old farmers in Jingliao that helped to promote the area.