Fans of historical art and antiques will have a field day here: there is exquisite Buddhist art from Asia's oldest civilisations, excellent displays on Chinese and Japanese tea culture, Asian jade and textiles, and other artefacts of Chinese, Taiwanese or Asian heritage. The museum's architecture is sleek and modern, a stark contrast to the Chinese palace–style mother-museum in Taipei.

Buses depart regularly from Chiayi HSR Station for the museum; it takes 15 minutes.